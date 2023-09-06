Danielle Kelly trains in three gyms to prepare for Jessa Khan: “I’ve been training with a lot of high-level people”

Danielle Kelly has been honing her skills with some of the best BJJ practitioners in the world as she marches toward her first opportunity to become a ONE world champion.

On September 29, Danielle Kelly will return to the Circle with a chance to make history and get a little bit of retribution in the process. Returning to Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kelly will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title. But standing in her way of claiming her first 26 pounds of gold will be a woman she has faced before; Jessa Khan.

Kelly and Khan are no strangers to one another, having met under the WNO banner in 2021. Khan scored a decision victory over Kelly, a loss that has left a bad taste in the mouth of the photogenic submission sensation.

To prepare for her opportunity at redemption, Danielle Kelly is training at multiple gyms alongside some of the absolute best jiu-jitsu specialists in the world. Kelly told Jake Noecker in an interview on Instagram:

“Yeah, I’ve been training with a lot of high-level people. I’ve trained at Underground Arts that’s in South Jersey, Silver Fox, Black Hole [Jiu Jitsu] up in New York. Kind of like those three places, then obviously here [Droogs MMA and Jiu Jitsu]. More so, South Jersey, that’s where most of the girls are at.”

Jessa Khan makes her long-awaited ONE Championship debut having won her last five straight, capturing an IBJJF world title in the process. If she can score a win over Danielle Kelly, Khan will go from BJJ standout to bonafide superstar.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.