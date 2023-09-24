Danielle Kelly drops by Brendan Schaub’s Thiccc Boy Studio before flying to Singapore to face Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title will no doubt be one of the most-watched female grappling matches in company history. The hype is real and fans expect the bout to live up to its expectations.

This past week, fan favorite Danielle Kelly went viral on Instagram following a series of posts she released on her account. In the images, she’s posing with American podcaster Brendan Schaub in his studio, teasing fans with a full interview before entering fight week at ONE Fight Night 14.

On Instagram, she wrote the caption:

“Got to do a quick trip before I leave to Singapore and talk with @brendanschaub at @thicccboystudio_ for my upcoming title match and upbringings and how I got started. Stay tuned !! @onechampionship.”

Finally, Danielle Kelly is attracting worldwide attention. As the first female grappler to sign under ONE Championship in 2022, she inherited a lot of pressure to succeed and be the best. Fortunately, she’s lived up to her name and has become a marvel to watch.

Now, after proving herself on the world stage against three highly-accomplished opponents, Kelly will fight former foe Jessa Khan for the inaugural gold. The two atomweights have a bit of a history together, dating back to 2021 at Who’s Number One. That night, Khan secured the victory by decision, which Kelly hopes to repay next week.

Both black belts will put on a show of the first degree but only one can be world champion. Who will it be?

Watch Kelly vs. Khan live and free from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 via Amazon Prime Video.