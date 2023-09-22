Danielle Kelly admits jetlag affected her last performance: “I learned from that mistake”

Danielle Kelly revealed that a bad bout of jetlag affected her performance in her last outing at ONE Fight Night 7.

On that night, Kelly still managed to walk away with a victory over Ayaka Miura, but it wasn’t without some early adversity. Speaking with Sherdog.com, Kelly revealed that her late arrival in Bangkok is what caused her to struggle against the Japanese strawweight standout.

“I would say, like leaving kind of like a week before my match, just to get used to the time change and everything, I learned from that mistake,” Kelly said. “My last match, because I didn't arrive until like Wednesday night and then I competed like Saturday morning, so that was a big switch up.

“It’s still new to me because I never traveled. I never really traveled that far out of the country, the only place I've ever traveled to, which is sorta far, I guess, was like Mexico. But, you know, it was kinda near too, and I adjusted to it pretty fast.”

To her credit, Danielle Kelly still managed to walk away with a win despite facing both jetlag and a significantly larger opponent.

On September 29, Kelly will undoubtedly be a bit more prepared as she returns to the Circle for the biggest submission grappling match of her career. Kelly will square off with ONE debutant Jessa Khan with the winner leaving Lion City as the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

With Kelly and Khan having some shared history, their inaugural title tilt is sure to be an intense addition to an absolutely stacked night of fights.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.