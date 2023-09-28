Danielle Kelly eyes massive dream match against strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan

Danielle Kelly wants to compete in as many dream matches as possible in ONE Championship.

The American grappling phenom already has one in just two days when she reignites her rivalry with Jessa Khan for the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

Their world title match is just one of the three world championship bouts on Friday, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kelly hasn’t been shy in calling out potential opponents in ONE Championship, and one of her dream opponents in the promotion is Chinese trailblazer Xiong Jing Nan.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Kelly said she dreams of facing the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion in her ONE Championship career.

She said:

“Actually there’s another girl too. Her name is Xiong, she’s competing on the main card too. It'd be cool to get her in a grappling match, test my wrestling, and stand up with her, so yeah.”

Xiong, though, isn’t the first world champion whom Kelly aims to face inside the Circle.

Back in 2022, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt called out Angela Lee for a match and things got a bit heated when the two fighters were in the same press conference in Los Angeles.

Tension filled the atmosphere during the July 2022 press conference even MMA legend and current ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson joined in on the brewing beef between Kelly and Lee.

Only time will tell if Kelly can get her dream matches, but she does have to take care of business against Khan in her first world title opportunity.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Kelly's entire interview below: