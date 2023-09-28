Xiong Jing Nan delighted that ONE Championship is finally getting the recognition it deserves in America

Reigning women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan was quite excited to hear of ONE Championship’s ongoing expansion into the United States in 2024.

In May, ONE made its long-awaited debut in North America with ONE Fight Night 10, featuring some of the biggest names in combat sports. It also delivered some of the year’s best moments from superstars including Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang, Sage Northcutt, and Demetrious Johnson.

In 2024, ONE will look to capitalize on that momentum as the promotion returns with four big events stateside.

Speaking about ONE’s expansion, Xiong Jing Nan was nothing short of thrilled about what the added exposure could mean, not just for ONE Championship, but for fight fans looking to experience more events from the world’s biggest martial arts organization.

“Even if I wasn’t in the U.S. events this year, hearing the news about ONE Championship returning to the U.S. next year with four events made me excited. I think that’s good news and also very good for ONE Championship” Xiong told MMA Mania.

The fighter continued:

“I’m not very happy that some people will compare ONE Championship with other events because all the events have their own advantages. For me, having the events in America is really nice and I hope more people can know ONE Championship.”

In the meantime, Xiong Jing Nan will focus on adding another big win to her resume when she returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video for a first-ever special rules striking bout with Thai standout Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Fans will also be treated to three epic world title fights in MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

