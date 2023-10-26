Danielle Kelly feels submission grappling inside the circle better than traditional open mats: “It just brings more action”

Danielle Kelly believes submission grappling inside the circle brings more excitement to the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu than the traditional open mat.

Kelly knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful inside the circle. Returning to Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE Fight Night 14, the photogenic BJJ sensation scored the biggest win of his career, besting former foe Jessa Khan to become the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Sharing her take on what it’s like to compete in a cage rather than a mat, Danielle Kelly suggested that the unique setting requires greater strategy, but ultimately results in a more exciting experience for fight fans.

Kelly said during her appearance on the Chewjitsu Podcast:

“I feel like it just brings more action like it brings a little more excitement and more strategy whereas in a typical jiu-jitsu match, people prefer to stay center and not deal with their surroundings, if that makes kind of sense.”

Avenging a 2021 decision defeat against Jessa Khan under the WNO banner, Danielle Kelly is now standing firmly atop the ONE women’s submission grappling mountain, having yet to suffer a loss since making her promotional debut last year.

What comes next for Kelly remains to be seen, but fans are already chomping at the bit to see the Silver Fox BJJ product put her title on the line inside the circle.

As for Jessa Khan, the Cambodian-American IBJJF world champion will go back to the drawing board in hopes of one day securing a trilogy match with Danielle Kelly. Until then, fans will eagerly await news of their imminent returns.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.