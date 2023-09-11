Danielle Kelly on female-led ONE Fight Night 14 fight card: “It’s really good for women’s sports”

Danielle Kelly is pumped to secure her first submission grappling world title when she faces old foe Jessa Khan for the inaugural atomweight strap at ONE Fight Night 14.

But that’s not all the Silver Fox BJJ representative is motivated for when she returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. Above all, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is glad to be part of a talent-jammed card led by three female world title matchups.

Apart from Danielle Kelly's rematch versus the Cambodian-American superstar, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee go toe-to-toe for the interim atomweight MMA world title. In addition, Smilla Sundell defends her crown versus Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

On paper, all three matches seem destined to produce a lot of talking points in what looks set to be a night to remember.

For her part, the atomweight athlete cannot wait for the bill to get underway in Singapore. The American athlete spoke about her excitement in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I think it's really good for women's sports, because you know, there's our jiu-jitsu match. There's a Muay Thai world title and MMA gold for the main event with really big names and really talented girls.”

Featuring some of the best female superstars and other world-class athletes, it's safe to say that ONE Fight Night 14 is stacked from bottom to top.

Aside from the three world title bills, Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak collide in a first-of-its-kind strawweight striking showdown.

Under the card, former ONE world champions Eduard Folayang and John Lineker aim to make another run at the divisional strap.

The entire bill will be available live and for free to fans in North America and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.