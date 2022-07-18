Danielle Kelly talks about difference between grappling and MMA, says she has improved her striking

Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Danielle Kelly talked to ONE Championship recently about the intricate differences between grappling and MMA, saying she's gotten used to being punched in the face.

It’s no secret that Danielle Kelly wants to make her transition into the MMA world in the near future. She awaits a couple more submission grappling matches under the ONE banner before making a career-altering decision.

But that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old phenom from dipping her toes with some striking in the gym to get used to the ebb and flow of things. When asked about how her striking is coming along, she enthusiastically told ONE:

“I think it's improved a lot. You know, it's just challenging, because I like to learn new things. And I think like, striking you still learn a lot whether you're a seasoned striker or not. MMA fights always go one way, or sometimes it's going one way and then it changes at the last minute. So it's very different from grappling. But you know, I think the two sports are very similar.”

Kelly recently called out atomweight queen Angela Lee to a submission grappling match. If this bout comes to fruition and Kelly succeeds, what would then stop the Philadelphia native from crossing over to MMA to face Lee in a three or five-round showdown?

To face the world champion under the mixed martial arts ruleset, you have to get used to the sensation of having your eyes swell up after a blow to the face. Kelly was therefore asked if she’s ever been punched in the face before, and she candidly answered:

“Plenty of times now. I think ever since, I got used to it. I think it made things much easier.”

Danielle Kelly is no stranger to picking fights with elite MMA fighters like Angela Lee

Danielle Kelly is no stranger to picking fights with the top dogs of MMA like Angela Lee. Kelly has sought to compete against MMA fighters with wrestling backgrounds in order to propel jiu-jitsu into mainstream prominence.

In the past, Kelly went toe-to-toe with UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at Fury Pro. Initially, the Philadelphia native was scheduled to face two-time titleholder Rose Namajunas, but 'Thug Rose' was forced to pull out.

Replaced by Esparza, Kelly had the opportunity to show off her skills against the MMA veteran. The event was cut short, however, by an unfortunate head-butting accident that cut Esparza under the brow. The referee was forced to declare Kelly as the winner via doctor’s stoppage.

Re-watch the headbutt that ended the match below:

