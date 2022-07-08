Danielle Kelly reveals what she would do to Angela Lee in potential grappling match

Grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is crossing over dangerous waters to potentially challenge ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee to a submission grappling duel.

Angela Lee is considered by many to be the face of ONE Championship women’s MMA. The Singaporean-American superstar has taken the atomweight division by storm ever since her debut with the promotion in 2015.

That being said, for Kelly to come out and call out the reigning atomweight queen in such unprecedented fashion, means she’s ready to become ONE’s next superstar.

When asked how she believes a submission grappling match with Lee would go, the Philadelphia native predicted:

“Under five minutes. [I’d submit her] either by leg lock or take her back and choke her out.”

Facing Lee is a huge undertaking for any fighter, whether that’s in MMA or in submission grappling. Lee is a well-rounded fighter, with skills both on the feet and on the ground.

Kelly, however, knows that ‘Unstoppable’ may not have the skills nor the competitive edge to beat her in a pure submission grappling match.

It’s been a long time since Angela Lee fought in a high stakes jiu-jitsu match. Even Japanese MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi, who is a renowned for her prolific grappling, had trouble finding her footing against the American phenom at ONE X.

Should this dream matchup come to fruition, Danielle Kelly vs. Angela Lee would be one of the most-watched submission grappling matches in ONE history.

Danielle Kelly has shown interest in transitioning from BJJ to MMA

Danielle Kelly has expressed her interest in making a move to MMA down the line. Kelly has been dabbling in the sport for years so it’s plausible for her to make a big move in the near future.

Should she manage to build on her MMA skills and secure a couple of victories to start with, she could be a legitimate threat to the entire women’s atomweight division.

Growing more confident by the day while training with elite grapplers and MMA athletes, the 26-year-old sensation could one day be unstoppable herself. Perhaps Kelly will end up meeting Angela Lee in mixed martial arts bout in a couple of years time.

It all comes down to how quickly and how effectively Kelly develops her overall fighting ability. Needless to say, the American is determined to make a dent in the martial arts space, whether in the cage or on the mats.

