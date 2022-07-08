Danielle Kelly speaks on potential rematch with former adversary Jessa Khan in ONE

Grappling sensation Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut at ONE X in March. At the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event, Kelly faced women’s Japanese combat sports icon Mei Yamaguchi. Though the two grappled to a 12-minute draw, Kelly was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for her dominance throughout the contest.

A former foe of Kelly, Jessa Khan, also recently signed with ONE Championship and will make her own debut soon. Kelly and Khan previously competed in 2021, with the latter scoring a submission victory over Kelly that night.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly offered some insight into the bout regarding her physical and mental well-being.

“All the lights were on me. Everything. I was really nervous. I couldn’t do interviews or anything. It wasn’t just because of her because I trained with girls who have beaten her in the past. So, it wasn’t the issue of training. I was dealing with an injury at the time.”

Unwilling to back out of the contest, Kelly pressed forward but believes the anticipation took a mental toll on her ability to perform that evening.

“But I’m the type of person who doesn’t like to back out. I think they were just more like the nerves. It wasn’t anything just jiu-jitsu related, so I really think that just took a mental toll on me at the match.”

Danielle Kelly has something to prove to herself in a potential rematch with Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly is looking forward to the possibility that she could find herself standing in the circle with Khan at some point now that the two are under the same promotional banner. Admitting there would be an element of nervousness, Kelly believes excitement would override the anxiety of a rematch with Khan.

“I’ll be a little nervous, but I’m really probably more pumped than ever. I would like to go against a legit grappler like herself.”

Much has changed since the two faced each other nearly a year and a half ago. Kelly is more confident in her abilities and in her mental preparedness heading into each matchup.

“I think I can beat her, and I think I can beat anyone in front of me. But she’s someone that I would like to have a match against. Yeah, it’s just something I can prove myself and get back. So, hopefully, that match happens.”

