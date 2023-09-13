Danielle Kelly grateful for late parents’ push into jiu-jitsu: “That brings a smile to my face”

ONE Fight Night 14 has been a long time coming for elite jiu-jitsu competitor Danielle Kelly.

Since signing with ONE Championship last year, the 27-year-old has a clear focus in each of her contests on the global stage.

While she is grateful to be able to represent the sport she has dedicated her life to, and become an inspiration for female competitors who are looking to follow in her footsteps, Kelly has bigger dreams than just that.

On Friday, September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete against Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Ahead of the chance to compete for a world title that she has been chasing under the ONE Championship banner, Kelly took a moment to reflect on her entry into jiu-jitsu.

While it is never too late to take up a new passion, the Silver Fox BJJ competitor is grateful to have started training from a young age because of her late parents.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly gave thanks to her mum and dad for keeping her busy at a young age and kicking off the path that she is still on today.

The American athlete said:

“Some kids don't have some kind of sport or activity to stay busy, so I was really, I'm really grateful that you know, my parents took me to something early on cause a lot of people, not that it's too late to start something, but especially like you wanna be a competitor – I'm really grateful that I started at a really young age so, that brings a smile to my face.”

