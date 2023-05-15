Danielle Kelly polishes off her backpacking skills

If you want to find out just how popular ONE Championship athlete and BJJ star Danielle Kelly is, just visit her Instagam page. The Silverfox BJJ standout has more followers than most world champions across different organizations. She hasn't even won her first world title yet.

In a recent photo posted by Kelly on her social media account, we saw her calmly controlling her training partner's back in the gym:

"Being a backpack 🎒"

Danielle Kelly's fans are obviously eating her content up and expressing their thoughts in the comments section:

Comments on Danielle Kelly's photo

@thatwasan showed some comedic flare:

"Transitioning so fast your opponents get blurry #jacked"

@osi_gentleman did the same, but added some pop culture reference to stand out:

"The face you make when someone tries to tell you Godfather 2 is better than Godfather 1"

@lockemus said what we all thought:

"The look of fear on that girl 😮"

@crimsonfalcon07 perhaps had the best, most articulate comment of them all:

"love how casual you are when you're choking people out. Like, yeah, I'm just putting this one to bed right now, and then maybe I'll curl up with a good book."

Speaking of fans, Kelly was at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last weekend to take part in a fan meet-and-greet session together with fellow ONE athletes Liam Harrison and ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. The 27-year-old Jiujitsu blackbelt interacted with fans, members of the media, and fellow fighters.

Being one of the top athletes in the promotion, it made sense to have Kelly hype up ONE Championship's on-site US debut in Colorado. Danielle Kelly deftly answered burning questions, provided insightful comments, and even made some call-outs.

Here's a video of Danielly Kelly speaking with SCMP Martial Arts backstage during fight week:

ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive success, with 7 out of 11 of its bouts ending via stoppage. All bouts entertained the sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado and pretty much dominated the media chatter of the sport that weekend.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10’s blockbuster card, free of charge.

