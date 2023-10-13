Danielle Kelly proud to get win over ‘well-traveled’ veteran Jessa Khan: “The gyms she’s from are world-class”

After more than two years of waiting, Danielle Kelly finally got her retribution against IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

First meeting under the WNO banner in 2021, Khan earned a decision victory over the photogenic submission star. Since then, Danielle Kelly has been chomping at the bit to run it back. On September 29th, she finally got that opportunity, stepping into the Circle with Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Competing against one another for the right to become the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion, Danielle Kelly delivered a dominant performance, earning both redemption and 26 pounds of gold.

Speaking about her impressive win in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kelly said:

“Being from Philly, you’re not known for traveling as much, especially for MMA and combat sports. Usually, you get boxing, but outside of that, there are very few notable names. There are very few good schools. [Khan] is in California and Hawaii, the gyms she’s from and the ones that are near her are world-class. She’s been traveling more from a younger age.”

With the victory, Danielle Kelly remains undefeated under the ONE banner and now finds herself as the face of women’s jiu-jitsu around the world. What comes next for Kelly remains to be seen, but as the newest women’s world champion, fans are undeniably excited to see Kelly continue her dominant reign that ultimately led her to ONE Championship gold.

Who would you like to see Kelly put her title on the line against first when she makes her return to the Circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.