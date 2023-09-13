Danielle Kelly says BJJ helped her cope with the pain of her dad’s sickness and eventual passing

Things were never easy when Danielle Kelly was growing up.

Kelly was hit with the grim realization of disease and mortality after both her parents passed away when she was just in her childhood.

The American grappling star knew early on that no matter how bravely her father fought, the illness would ultimately take its toll. With practically no one to turn to amid her early dilemma, Kelly turned nearly her entire focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The sport ended up becoming not just Kelly’s haven, but a gentle reminder of the love her father gave her.

Kelly said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“And I was like, in my free time seeing my friends there, I started preparing for tournaments, 'cause that's what really kept me busy mentally. And it just kind of sucks because like, seeing someone you love, struggle and then eventually, you know, they're not the same person, really puts a toll on a child and, you know, everyone. And still, that's why I do jiu-jitsu. I feel like when I compete, there's like, especially right now, like being under ONE.”

That love turned to passion and Kelly gradually became one of the best submission grapplers on the planet.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt built immense notoriety in the submission grappling circuit when she racked up wins over high-profile opponents like former UFC champion Carla Esparza, Cynthia Calvillo, and Roxanne Modaferri.

She eventually made her way to ONE Championship where she owns a 2-0-1 undefeated record.

Kelly is also on the cusp of history when she takes on old foe Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on September 29. The highly anticipated world title match between the two BJJ black belts goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.