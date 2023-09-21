Danielle Kelly says ONE’s grappling format helps her stay focused: “It’s better for me”

Danielle Kelly has praised ONE Championship’s grappling format.

Succeeding in various submission grappling competitions can be extremely difficult, as the athletes tend to show up without specific details. They arrive ready to display their skills but lack the knowledge of who their opponent is.

On the contrary, several promotions, including ONE, offer top-tier grapplers like Kelly the opportunity to have time to prepare for a known opponent.

During an interview with Sherdog, Kelly had this to say about the benefit of being able to prepare for a submission grappling match with ONE’s format instead:

“It's better for me and I get to train at a certain rule set and a scenario like this, like I know my next match is going to be in the cage. So I have prepared for this since my last match with Ayaka, even before, because I thought I was gonna go against her before.”

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022. She started with a draw in a war against Mei Yamaguchi. She didn’t get the win, but Kelly’s valiant effort led to a $50,000 performance bonus.

Eight months later, the American superstar submitted Mariia Molchanova to secure another $50,000 performance bonus. She continued building momentum in her latest submission grappling match, a unanimous decision win against Ayaka Miura on February 24 of this year.

On September 29, Kelly has an opportunity to accomplish the goal she’s been seeking since signing with ONE. The 27-year-old will take on former opponent Jessa Khan, with the winner becoming the first female submission grappling world champion in promotional history.

In February 2021, Khan defeated Kelly in their first meeting at a Who’s #1 event. Since then, the world-class female grapplers have eyed a rematch, which goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE Fight Night 14.

The female-led event on September 29 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.