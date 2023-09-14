“It’s time to get that gold” - Fans ready to watch Danielle Kelly climb ONE Championship’s pantheon

Submission star Danielle Kelly is ready for a little retribution and her first ONE world championship.

On September 29, Kelly will return to the Circle for a stacked night of fights at ONE Fight Night 14. The event, which will see ONE return to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium, will feature a plethora of incredible women in the world of combat sports, including the introduction of the promotion’s first female submission grappling world champion.

Danielle Kelly will compete against ONE debutant and IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan to crown the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling queen. But for Kelly, it’s not just about claiming 26 pounds of gold. It’s also about avenging a loss that has been grinding her gears for years.

“Danielle Kelly is ready to put on a SHOW 🤩 The BJJ star is aiming for revenge when she faces Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo! 👑”

Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan are no strangers to one another, having previously competed under the WNO banner in 2021. On that night, Khan scored a decision victory after going the distance. More than two years later, they’ll run it back with a ONE world title hanging in the balance.

Fans online were quick to back Kelly, believing that the promotion’s photogenic superstar would come out on top and etch her name in the history books at ONE Fight Night 14.

Is Danielle Kelly primed to become ONE’s first female submission grappling titleholder, or will Jessa Khan spoil the party and score another stunning win over Kelly?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.