Danielle Kelly shares beef with Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants fans

American-born grappler Danielle Kelly is a fanatic follower of her home team, The Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans are well-known for their incredibly loyal following. Kelly, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is proudly one of these people.

The ONE Championship athlete is among the followers of The Eagles, an NFL team that is ranked as the most die-hard and loyal in the country. Naturally, Kelly finds fans of other teams quite "annoying". In an interview with ONE, she explained:

"I think the Dallas Cowboys fans are pretty annoying. I won't say I hate them. I mean Giants fans are pretty annoying too. But it's like you guys use Jersey as your football field. You guys don't have a football field in New York. Like you guys are playing both the Jets and the Giants. So yeah, obviously like those three teams."

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace added that these fans should be embarrassed because they haven't won a Superbowl in decades. Kelly continued:

"Most of my friends that I play with are from Dallas. So they're big. They're around the area of Texas and they like Dallas fans. So I kind of make fun of them that they're Dallas Cowboys because they haven't won a Super Bowl since like the 90s."

Danielle Kelly is inspired by Garry Tonon

Danielle Kelly has explained that she was inspired by grappling competitor Garry Tonon. Tonon competes in ONE Championship and ADCC among other organizations. He is considered to be one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners currently active.

Danielle Kelly explained that she is trying to follow in his footsteps. She said:

“Actually, he’s one of the few that I’ve always been watching, whether it was MMA fighting or jiu-jitsu, and even after he got signed [to ONE], I would watch every MMA fight to the end. And we kind of have a similar style. So that, for sure, helped me with my decision [to pursue a career in MMA and sign with ONE].”

Garry Tonon has some of the best grappling accolades one can earn. Additionally, he is currently competing in the 2022 ADCC. The US-born fighter is 6-1 in ONE Championship's MMA division with his lone loss coming from a title shot.

Danielle Kelly made her debut in ONE Championship earlier this year, shortly after earning a grappling victory over UFC Carla Esparza. In her ONE debut, she faced a Japanese veteran named Mei Yamaguchi. For her impressive grappling performance, she netted a bonus of $50,000.

