Danielle Kelly shares bulletproof mindset that helped her overcome Jessa Khan: “I didn't care if she was a world champion”

Reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly recently sat down with Chewjitsu Podcast on YouTube to discuss a few things about her career. One of the more notable parts of the interview was when the beautiful and beastly grappler spoke about her world title-winning performance against her rival Jessa Khan.

Kelly faced Khan in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year. The two faced each other two years prior, and Kelly lost via a close decision. In their world title bout, the American black belt showed her mettle by taking the fight to her Cambodian foe, getting the judges' nod unanimously in the end.

On her mindset coming into her world title bout with Khan, Kelly said:

"I'm just keeping an open mind, training with everyone, you know. Not being picky, not being cocky. I used to just kind of try to beat up everyone at the gym and then, you know, you just don't want to be the toughest person. If you are, then it's going to limit you from getiing better. That mindset helped me against Jessa [Khan]. I just felt comfortable going against her. I didn't care if she was a world champion, like I train people who beat me up, so yea that's pretty much it."

Watch the full podcast here:

A trilogy bout between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan can be a possible match of the year

Danielle Kelly, on her path towards ONE Championship gold, has produced some of the most exciting back-and-forth grappling exchanges in the promotion. Just watch her nail-biting come-from-behind win over Ayaka Miura for the no.1 contender spot last year.

Not to mention her memorable bouts and finishes outside ONE Championship, namely her slick kneebar submission of Jessie Crane at WNO. She also has notable wins over former world champions and MMA icons like Carla Esparza and Roxanne Modafferi.

As for her rivalry with Khan, Kelly stands 1-1 with her foe, and a rubber match may elevate both grapplers beyond their A-games. Kelly herself boldly predicted that she would submit the Cambodian world champion in a possible trilogy bout. That fact alone tells us that the beautiful beast Kelly will surpass her limits if ever this bout happens.

We may have a submission grappling fight of the year contender at our hands.