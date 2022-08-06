“I'm not taking it back what I said” - Danielle Kelly stands by "legit grapplers" remark made towards Angela Lee

Danielle Kelly is standing by her "legit grapplers" remark made towards Angela Lee.

The jiu-jitsu phenom attended the ONE and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference in July at the Novo in Los Angeles. On stage, Danielle Kelly threw some shade at Lee when asked about a potential bout with the atomweight world champion.

Kelly replied:

“I’m a jiu-jitsu person so I’ve been focusing on legit grapplers. But if they want to give me that match [with Angela Lee], I’ll take it in a heartbeat.”

Watch the recap below:

After the event wrapped up, Lee took offended and wasn’t happy about her remarks. Tom Taylor from SCMP MMA followed up with Danielle and asked if it was her intention to insult her.

The Philadelphia native replied:

“Not really. But the fact that she got insulted by it and everyone else did, I'm just going to stick by it. So if the shoe fits, you know, that's on you. I'm not taking it back what I said.”

Kelly has become a tour de force since entering ONE Championship last February. She brings a high level of grappling to the roster and is an exciting woman to watch.

Within a year, the Silver Fox representative brought the heat against MMA icons Mei Yamaguchi and Carla Esparza, so it was only natural for Kelly to target the poster girl of MMA: Angela Lee. Although it’s improbable they’ll ever meet in a submission grappling match, fans remain hopeful that they’ll sort out their differences in MMA.

Listen to the full interview below:

Danielle Kelly has fun teaching next generation of jiu jitsu grapplers

Surprisingly, Danielle Kelly has better hobbies than riling Angela Lee up. She recently showed a bit of her soft side by teaching the next generation of jiu-jitsu grapplers all over the world.

Since becoming a household name, Kelly has been teaching seminars across the United States. Her younger students have clearly taken a liking to their professor.

Rolling with one of her students on the mat, Kelly joked about her aggression with the caption:

"The kids love to beat me up at my seminars so this is my go to 🥲 @fitnessedgemma @coachmdk_cscs"

Check out the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far