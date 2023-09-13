Danielle Kelly stresses the importance of gi and no-gi grappling: “I think they're both really good”

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom Danielle Kelly is making sure she has all the bases covered heading into her next match, and that means brushing up her grappling skills in both gi and no-gi.

For the 27-year-old American superstar, the two disciplines share a synergy that will help her source an impressive submission against her upcoming opponent.

Kelly is set to face 21-year-old IBJJF world champion, Cambodian-American BJJ star Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran commentator Mitch Chilson on an Instagram live session recently, Kelly talked about how she has been training both in gi and no-gi, and how that has helped her.

She said:

“So I don't really think there’s any major advantages between the gi or no-gi. I think they're both really good. I think there are some of the best gi grapplers out there, who are really good at no-gi.”

That being said, Kelly believes that once that Circle door closes, it’s all going to be about who is more aggressive. She added:

“I feel like it doesn't really matter and I feel, like you know, we're gonna be in a cage. It's not like we're gonna be in a gymnasium where there's, you know, resets and everything like that to just keep going.”

The winner of the contest will become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.