“I really had to prove myself for this one” – Danielle Kelly on opportunity to contest for inaugural world title

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly has been right at the forefront of the promotion’s expansion into submission grappling.

As one of the top competitors signed to the roster in 2022, the 27-year-old has been representing submission grappling with a specific focus on motivating other females to pursue their dreams.

Throughout her run in the promotion, Kelly has had one thing on her mind, winning a world championship to join the likes of Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci at the top of the card.

At ONE Fight Night 14, she will finally get the opportunity when she competes for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship. On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete in a rematch against Jessa Khan who defeated her back in 2021.

While this path hasn’t been easy for Kelly to make it to the top, she is proud of what she has had to overcome to reach a world championship under the ONE banner.

Facing off with difficult and diverse opponents inside the circle, Danielle Kelly has earned her stripes in front of the fans since debuting at ONE X last year.

In an interview with the promotion, the Silver Fox BJJ competitor spoke about her journey through the ranks that has led her to the opportunity she has been chasing:

“I worked really hard. I had like three matches under ONE and you know I'm undefeated, knock on wood – just staying humble. But you know, I feel like I really had to prove myself for this one.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.