“She probably knows my jiu-jitsu is better” - Danielle Kelly suggests Angela Lee won’t ever grapple with her

ONE's dashing and dangerous grappling star Danielle Kelly has been showing some teeth lately. Since signing with ONE Championship, Kelly has shown interest in eventually transitioning to the MMA ranks of the organization.

Because of this, a lot of people have been making all sorts of predictions on how Kelly will fare against the world-class MMA fighters at ONE. Perhaps the most high-profile fighter that's been prospected to face Kelly is none other than ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The match-up was brought up during ONE's press conference in LA to promote their partnership with Amazon Prime Video. When asked what she thinks of a possible MMA or submission grappling fight with Angela Lee, Danielle Kelly had this to say:

"I won't be opposed to it, but I'm a jiu-jitsu person so I've been focusing on like, legit grapplers. But [if] they [ONE] were to give me that match, I'll take it in a heartbeat."

Lee has since responded by challenging Kelly to an MMA fight. When Kelly appeared in an interview with MMA journalist The Schmo, things got more heated. When Schmo asked the American grappler if Kelly was interested in a submission grappling match with Lee, she had this to say:

"Yes, if she takes the match."

When asked why the ONE atomweight queen wouldn't take part in the match, Kelly brazenly said:

"Because she probably knows my jiu-jitsu is better than hers."

The line was such a bold statement that it would have made for a perfect mic drop. Danielle Kelly might have a future in MMA based solely on how she can market herself and create hype around her fights.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE atomweight queen says she would "love to beat up" Danielle Kelly

Being the proud champion she is, ONE women's atomweight queen didn't back down on trading barbs with Kelly. In an interview uploaded by Thiccc Boy Studios on Instagram, the world champion said:

"I would love to beat you up @daniellekellybjj but I won't do it for free. There are much bigger fights I'm focused on than a little grappling match. The facts are, you're 1-0 in submission grappling in the organization @onechampionship. You're talking your talk and this is me talking mine. Don't got time for your drama."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Angela Lee might be more focused on her next title defense or a possible move up to strawweight to challenge for a second belt again. Danielle Kelly might not be in her crosshairs at the moment, but we're sure Angela Lee will cross paths with the American grappler sooner rather than later.

