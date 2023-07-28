Danielle Kelly thankful for chance at ONE Championship gold at ONE Fight Night 14

Danielle Kelly is thankful for the massive opportunity in her next ONE Championship submission grappling match.

On September 29, Kelly looks to make history as the first female submission grappling world champion in ONE.

The 27-year-old must take out an old rival, Jessa Khan, to claim ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title during the main card of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Kelly recently voiced her gratitude by saying this on a temporary Instagram story:

“Thankful to be on this stacked card and the main card (before comain) Thank you to everyone that supports and working with me for this match.”

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022 after making a name for herself in various tournaments and super-matches. She first competed against former ONE atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi, which ended with a draw before the scoring criteria were adjusted.

Luckily, Kelly earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her performance against Yamaguchi.

Eight months later, Kelly returned to the Circle against Sambo specialist Mariia Molchanova. The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate made a statement by submitting Molchanova with a rear-naked choke.

Danielle Kelly last competed on February 24, defeating former ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision. Kelly now looks to take out Jessa Khan, who defeated the American rising superstar in 2021.

Kelly vs. Khan will significantly contribute to a stacked event taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.