Tammi Musumeci welcomes match with Danielle Kelly or anyone at 115 pounds

Five-time IBJJF world champion Tammi Musumeci is open to a fight with submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly inside the Circle.

Musumeci, the sister to reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, scored her second-straight win under the ONE banner, besting former foe Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. It was another unanimous decision victory for Musumeci, who moved to 2-0 in the promotion and took one step closer to a showdown with photogenic BJJ star Danielle Kelly.

Following her impressive showing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tammi Musumeci suggested that a scrap with Kelly at 115 is on her radar, but she wants to keep her options open in both the atomweight and strawweight divisions.

“I definitely want to keep doing 125 and 115,” Musumeci said in a post-fight interview. “But I definitely am down for a fight with [Danielle Kelly] at 115. Or yeah, or even other people at 115. But definitely, that's my goal is both the divisions.”

It was recently revealed that Danielle Kelly will make her return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29th. She will square off with BJJ rival Jessa Khan with the winner becoming the inaugural ONE women's 115-pound submission grappling champion. Should she come out on top at the highly anticipated event, Kelly could find herself in a potential ONE world title clash with Tammi Musumeci in the not-so-distance future.

Musumeci and Kelly have met on the mat once before under the WNO banner in 2021. Musumeci scored a submission via armlock in their one and only meeting.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.