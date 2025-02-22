Danny Kingad offers quick breakdown of Adriano Moraes vs Yuya Wakamatsu rematch at ONE 172

ONE 172 is just a couple of weeks away, and the top contenders are currently deep in intensive training camps. The days aren't as hectic for 'The King' Danny Kingad this time around. Instead of preparing for his own fight, the Filipino standout is watching two very familiar foes: Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

In 2024, Kingad had suffered back-to-back losses against Moraes and Wakamatsu. It was a unanimous decision loss against Wakamatsu and a guillotine choke submission from Moraes.

With these two fighters ranking higher than #3 ranked flyweight Kingad, he knew that the path towards flyweight gold runs through either (or both) of them. Having already faced both, he has the qualified insight into what each man brings to the cage.

That's why when asked for his take on their upcoming title match, Danny Kingad's breakdown was straightforward:

"We all know when it comes to Yuya, he'll often favor striking. When it comes to Adriano, then it'll be a grappling-based fight."

Danny Kingad "90 percent" sure Yuya Wakamatsu will upset Adriano Moraes for flyweight throne at ONE 172

Danny Kingad isn't playing it safe with his prediction - he claims to be 90 percent sure that Wakamatsu will claim the title of ONE flyweight MMA world champion:

"Yeah, I think so, it's possible. Yuya [Wakamatsu] developed into a strong fighter on the ground, he's a natural striker, that's why I think 90 percent will go to Yuya."

For now, Danny Kingad is content waiting on the sidelines. But don't mistake it for complacency. It is vigilance that's keeping him there.

Let Moraes and Wakamatsu have their moment for now - 'The King' is just waiting for his chance. Once the opportunity presents itself, he'll be hunting down whoever sits on the flyweight throne.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will take place on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena.

