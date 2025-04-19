Dante Leon reminds rising athletes to take it easy and enjoy training: “A lot of people will put unnecessary pressure”

Dante Leon offered advice to a fan who recently started training jiu-jitsu.

At 29 years old, Leon has solidified himself as a world-class grappler by securing first-place finishes at the IBJJF World Championship x2, IBJJF Pans Championships x3, and IBJJF American Nationals.

Leon recently did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit and received the following question from a fan:

"I’m a brand new white belt. What is something you wish someone had told you when you started?"

The Canadian grappler responded by saying:

"Enjoy, have fun, make this as fun as possible. Jiujitsu was always fun to me because I really, really liked it. A lot of people will put unnecessary pressure on you but just remember to have fun because then why do it."

Dante Leon made his ONE Championship debut in December 2024, defeating Bruno Pucci by armbar. The world-class grappler returned a month later and took out former title challenger Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision.

Leon's impressive promotional start has made him a top contender in the ONE lightweight and welterweight submission grappling divisions.

Watch Leon submit Pucci below:

Dante Leon faces toughest ONE Championship test thus far at ONE Fight Night 31

On May 2, Dante Leon will face his first opportunity to become a world champion in ONE Championship. It'll be easier said than done, as he must defeat one of the promotion's most elite grapplers, Tye Ruotolo, at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ruotolo, aged 22, holds a promotional record of 7-0, including wins against Jozef Chen, Izaak Michell, and Magomed Abduladirov.

The American superstar is a 2x welterweight submission grappling world champion and previously won an IBJJF title. Ruotolo, the twin brother of lightweight champion Kade Ruotolo, has looked unbeatable in his ONE tenure.

Ruotolo and Leon each hold a win against each other in different promotions.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The upcoming event in Thailand can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The May 2 event also features Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2 (flyweight Muay Thai main event), Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA), Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan 2 (lightweight MMA), and more.

