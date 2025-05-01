  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Dante Leon says eagerness to fight the very best lured him to ONE Championship: “They have the best grapplers in the world”

Dante Leon says eagerness to fight the very best lured him to ONE Championship: “They have the best grapplers in the world”

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 01, 2025 11:22 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Dante Leon wants to compete against the absolute best grapplers in the world. That's what attracted him to ONE Championship.

Ad

After taking home gold at some of the world's biggest Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments, Leon made his ONE debut late last year and immediately established himself as a superstar via a stunning two-minute submission victory over Bruno Pucci.

A month later, he stepped back onto martial arts' biggest global stage and delivered another dominant performance, this time against two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, the Canadian BJJ sensation will look to add 26 pounds of gold to his collection when he challenges reigning and defending ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Speaking with Cageside Press ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Dante Leon revealed what drew him to ONE and what he hopes to accomplish with the promotion.

"This isn't like anywhere else in grappling right now," Leon said. "Exclusively, they have the best grapplers in the world, and especially at and around my weight class. That's why I came over here, and that's why I'm here now taking these matches."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon will serve as a long-awaited rubber match between the two

Adding intrigue to their clash is the fact that Dante Leon actually holds a victory over Tye Ruotolo.

Leon earned a referee's decision victory against the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star in 2020 at Grapplefest 8. However, Ruotolo evened the series a year later, defeating Leon via a guillotine submission under the Who's Number One banner.

Ad

Now, the two will bring their rubber match to the Mecca of Muay Thai, where one of grappling's biggest prizes awaits the winner.

Will it be #AndNew or #AndStill this Friday night?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications