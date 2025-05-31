Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Full results

The much-anticipated clash between Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev served as the main event of Friday’s Golden Boy Fight Night card at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada. While the lineup may have lacked marquee names, the event delivered in excitement, featuring a series of decent performances. Here’s a comprehensive recap of the action, along with the complete results.
In a closely contested WBA super middleweight title eliminator, Melikuziev edged out Fulghum by unanimous decision. The back-and-forth bout saw both men push each other to the limit, with momentum shifting repeatedly over 12 high-paced rounds.
'Bek the Bully' asserted early dominance with powerful left hands and sharp footwork, but Fulghum responded by busting his opponent’s nose in the fifth and digging to the body with authority. A key moment came in the seventh when Melikuziev was deducted a point for excessive holding.
Fulghum’s pressure continued, but an accidental head clash in the eighth left Melikuziev swollen under the eye. In the final round, the Uzbek southpaw sealed the win with a clean knockdown, surviving Fulghum’s late surge to secure the statement victory.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the co-main event, rising middleweight prospect Eric Priest passed the most demanding challenge of his career with flying colors, earning a dominant unanimous decision win over Luis Arias. Priest put together a well-rounded performance, using an effective jab, steady pressure, and clean combinations to gradually outwork Arias over 10 rounds.
'Cuba' was docked a point in the second round for hitting on the break and struggled to regain momentum. As the rounds progressed, Priest took over completely, outworking his opponent to extend his unbeaten record to 16-0.
In the featured bout, Joshua Edwards controlled the action against Alexander Rhodes with measured jabs and well-timed combinations. A body jab opened the door for a crushing right hand that staggered his opponent. Edwards capitalized instantly, unleashing a barrage that secured the knockout.
Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Federico Pacheco Jr., Cayden Griffiths, and others emerge victorious
Main Card
Bektemir Melikuziev def. Darius Fulghum by unanimous decision (114-112, 114-112, 114-112)
Eric Priest def. Luis Arias by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 96-93)
Joshua Edwards def. Alexander Rhodes by KO at 2:08 in Round 1
Federico Pacheco Jr. def. Calvin Barnett by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)
Cayden Griffiths def. Edgar Gutierrez by KO at 1:15 in Round 4
Preliminary Card
Grant Flores def. Brandon Diaz-Campos by TKO at 2:58 in Round 5
Santiago Dominguez def. John Vincent Moralde by KO at 2:52 in Round 1
Daniel Garcia def. George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)