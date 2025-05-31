Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev: Full video highlights 

The Darius Fulghum vs. Bektemir Melikuziev clash, which took place on Friday night at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada, has etched its name in boxing history. The crucial 12-round battle served as a WBA super middleweight title eliminator.

‘Bek the Bully’ put on a gritty, disciplined display to end Fulghum’s unbeaten streak, applying sustained pressure from the outset to earn a well-deserved victory. Here’s a look at some of the key moments that shaped the Fulghum vs. Melikuziev showdown.

Check out both Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev making their way to the ring:

The opening round saw 'DFG' pressing forward, using his size advantage and landing sharp jabs upstairs. Melikuziev responded with well-placed body shots and stayed active with his counters. While both fighters had their moments, neither fully committed to high-risk exchanges.

The second round remained cautious, as both boxers focused on controlling range and landing precise punches. However, in the third round, 'Bek the Bully' turned up the pressure, landing powerful body shots and a sharp straight left that visibly troubled the American. Despite taking significant punishment, including a bleeding nose, Fulghum responded with timely counters and combinations.

In the fourth round, Melikuziev countered Fulghum’s aggression with sharp shots, maintaining control despite Fulghum’s inside attacks. Entering the fifth round, 'DFG' shifted momentum by opening a nasty cut on Melikuziev’s nose, but Melikuziev fought back with powerful body shots and precise counters, keeping the fight competitive.

Fulghum maintained momentum in the sixth, connecting with precise combos and punishing Melikuziev’s mistakes. Despite some clinching and a referee warning, he controlled the action with effective close-range attacks.

In the seventh round, Fulghum surged back and forced a point deduction on the Uzbek for repeated clinching. Both exchanged heavy shots, with Fulghum holding the advantage. The eighth round featured tough back-and-forth action despite fatigue and a brief clash of heads.

However, in the ninth, Fulghum wobbled Melikuziev but was briefly rocked himself before the round ended with intense inside exchanges and a referee warning.

During the 10th round, Melikuziev surged back, landing powerful body shots and a big straight left that visibly shook Fulghum. Despite the pressure, Fulghum countered with sharp combinations.

In the 11th round, both boxers exchanged fierce inside combinations and powerful shots, with neither backing down despite visible fatigue and moments of being hurt. The final round exploded as Melikuziev dropped Fulghum early with a heavy overhand left and relentlessly targeted the body.

Fulghum kept trading heavy blows and uppercuts before the fight concluded with Melikuziev earning a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring it 114-112.

