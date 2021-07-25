Darren Elkins only behind Max Holloway for most wins in UFC featherweight history with victory at UFC Vegas 32

Cage veteran Darren Elkins put on a classic performance at UFC Vegas 32 and achieved a historic feat in the process.

The 37-year-old took a beating before overwhelming Darrick Minner to score a technical knockout (TKO) victory in the second round.

After his performance at UFC Vegas 32, Elkins is now the holder of the second-most wins in the UFC featherweight division. The only man with more 145-pound wins than the UFC veteran is the former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway.

With his TKO over Minner, Elkins notched his 15th win in the division and his 26th pro-MMA victory.

Meanwhile, Holloway sits in first place with 17 victories at featherweight. 'Blessed' last saw action against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in January.

How Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner went down at UFC Vegas 32

Darren Elkins entered UFC Vegas 32 fresh off a win over Luiz Eduardo Garagorri. He snapped a four-fight losing skid after making Garagorri tap out via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

At tonight's event, Elkins appeared for his 25th UFC fight while Darrick Minner entered his fourth after joining the promotion on short notice at UFC Norfolk last year.

THE DAMAGE DOES IT AGAIN! 🤯



You think people would learn with @DarrenElkinsMMA! #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/DIGhREiQol — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 25, 2021

'The Damage' survived several submission attempts before he got on top of his opponent. Darren Elkins proved too relentless for Minner. The 31-year-old started to gas out as Elkin rained shots down to secure the stoppage win.

“That’s what I’m built for,” Elkins said in the post-fight interview. “I’m built different. Some of these guys have all of the athleticism in the world but me, I’m tough and I keep coming. So you better be ready cause I’ll break you.”

The pair of featherweights wasted no time feeling each other out. Both regarded for their excellent grappling, Elkins and Minner quickly found themselves in a battle for position early on.

Despite his best attempts to submit his opponent, however, Minner couldn't put away Darren Elkins, who proved too elusive. Elkins rallied in round two as he was able to trap both of his opponent's arms before he began unleashing brutal shots from the crucifix position.

Edited by Harvey Leonard