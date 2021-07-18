Darren Till accuses Chad Mendes and T.J. Dillashaw of taking steroids

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has accused Chad Mendes and TJ Dillashaw of taking steroids.

Till took to his official Twitter account to post the following tweet:

Chad mendes making a comeback is great an all but how much 💉💉💉 is he on? More than TJ or less… 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — D (@darrentill2) July 17, 2021

Darren Till addressed the fact that former UFC featherweight Chad Mendes has lately been teasing a comeback to MMA and the UFC. Till indicated that while Mendes making a comeback is great, he wonders what amount of steroids the 36-year-old is on.

Darren Till used needle emojis to insinuate that he was referring to steroids and asked whether Chad Mendes is on more or less steroids than Mendes’ former Team Alpha Male teammate T.J. Dillashaw.

It’s believed that Till has made these allegations due to Mendes and Dillashaw having served suspensions for failed drug tests in the past.

Back in June 2016, Mendes was flagged by USADA for a potential violation. He’d claimed that the failed drug test was due to a topical cream he used to treat psoriasis. However, it was revealed in July 2016 that Mendes tested positive for GHRP-6, which is a growth hormone release stimulator. He was handed down a two-year suspension. Following his return, Mendes competed twice in 2018 before announcing his retirement from MMA.

Meanwhile, T.J. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO in the pre-fight and post-fight drug tests in relation to his UFC flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143 in 2019. Dillashaw was subsequently stripped of his UFC bantamweight title and suspended from MMA competition. His suspension ended earlier this year.

Darren Till, Chad Mendes, and T.J. Dillashaw look to return to their winning ways in 2021

Darren Till (left); Robert Whittaker (right)

Darren Till’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Island 3 last July. Till is scheduled to face Derek Brunson in the headlining fight of the UFC's September 4 Fight Night card, which is expected to take place in London.

7 weeks till I see the bright lights #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/lDDT9MBrlk — D (@darrentill2) July 16, 2021

Chad Mendes, meanwhile, last fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232 in 2018, losing to the Australian via a second-round TKO. Mendes recently revealed that he’s planning on coming out of retirement and is training hard ahead of his comeback to the sport.

T.J. Dillashaw’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Henry Cejudo more than two years ago. Dillashaw is currently booked to fight Cory Sandhagen at in the UFC Vegas 32 main event next weekend.

