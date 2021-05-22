Darren Till accuses Michael Chandler and TJ Dillashaw of juicing

Darren Till has taken a shot at UFC fighters Michael Chandler and TJ Dillashaw, accusing both men of juicing. Taking to social media, Till posted an image of the pair and claimed there was a lot of "juice" in a single frame.

Till is notorious for accusing and trolling fighters on his Instagram handle. Over the past few months, 'The Gorilla' targeted fellow middleweight Derek Brunson by posting about him and eventually got himself booked for a fight.

Here is what Darren Till posted regarding Michael Chandler and TJ Dillashaw:

Chandler is coming off a big loss at UFC 262 to Charles Oliveira. The former failed to capture the previously vacant UFC lightweight championship as was beaten in the second round of his bout against Oliveira.

After dominating the fight in the opening round, the former Bellator lightweight champion couldn't keep up with the relentless aggression from 'Do Bronx.'

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw is set to make his return to the octagon against Cory Sandhagen. The former UFC bantamweight champion will cross paths with 'The Sandman' in the main event bout on the July 24th card.

The pair were originally set to fight on May 8th, but a nasty gash to Dillashaw forced him to withdraw. The UFC eventually rescheduled the fight for July.

Darren Till will return to action in August

Darren Till is set to make his return to the octagon on August 14th and will face Derek Brunson in a huge main event headliner. 'The Gorilla' was set for his comeback against Marvin Vettori, but a broken collarbone forced Till to withdraw from a potential #1 contender fight.

In recent months, reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has claimed he would like to face Till as his next title challenger. However, the former UFC welterweight title contender failed to compete in his scheduled fight against Vettori.