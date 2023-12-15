Darren Till calls bluff on clip of Ian Garry struggling to speak over the phone following pneumonia diagnosis

The emerging UFC welterweight, Ian Garry does not seem to have a supporter in Darren Till, in his UFC 296 withdrawal.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger retweeted a clip from MMA Orbit that showed 'The Future' calling into the UFC on the TNT weigh-in show to discuss the respiratory condition that pulled him from fight night. The Irish was about to clash with Vicente Luque, but the Ian Garry pneumonia diagnosis scuttled the December 16th, final pay-per-view offering for the UFC of the calendar year.

Till kept his thoughts on the matter fairly succinct, via his personal X account @darrentill2. He stated in a retweet:

"I’m not buying this I’ll be honest"

Could a beef be brewing in UK mixed martial arts? I suppose time will tell as Till currently is not under the UFC umbrella and is navigating his free agency.

Check out Till's comments on the Garry UFC 296 pullout below

Ian Garry and the UFC 296 withdrawal

Intended opponent Vicente Luque has come across as classy in how he responded to the 26-year-old pulling out of the planned clash at 170 pounds.

As mentioned in the clip above, Chael Sonnen had released a video detailing Ian Garry pulling out of the fight. However, the Irish seemed perturbed at 'The American Gangster' mentioning his son was ill. 'The Future' denied this by stating that was not true.

Dana White also announced the news on social media on Wednesday, where Garry's flu escalated into a lot more.

The UFC welterweight is currently undefeated with six wins for the promotion. 'The Future' seems to be gutted since he can't attempt to improve on those numbers this Saturday night.

In a statement Garry sent to Ariel Helwani which was relayed via Helwani's personal X account, he addressed the bout falling out by stating:

“I have pneumonia. They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call. This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

