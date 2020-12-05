Darren Till calls out Yoel Romero for a fight after he leaves the UFC

Darren Till continues to entertain with his social media posts in the wake of Yoel Romero's release from UFC.

It was reported earlier by ESPN's Ariel Helwani that the Cuban Middleweight's UFC run has come to an unexpected end and Yoel Romero would be parting ways with the company.

Yoel Romero vs Anderson Silva under Eagle Fighting Championship 🤯😆 — Bryan Steffenhagen (@BryanSteff) December 5, 2020

Taking opportunity of the moment, Darren Till made fun of the situation in a hilarious tweet.

Darren Till sarcastically calls out Yoel Romero

Darren Till has actively made his social media very entertaining for his followers with humorous content and random call-outs. His exchange of words with Mike Perry and a few others is quite well documented.

Staying true to his nature, Darren Till called out Yoel Romero a few hours after the news of his release broke out.

"I wanna fight @yoelromeromma my next fight in the @ufc let's go Yoel I am ready"

This is not the first time Darren Till called Yoel Romero out in a funny way.

After his UFC 244 win over Kelvin Gastelum, Darren Till took to social media and called out Yoel Romero. He later confessed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the moment, partying to celebrate his big win.

Next morning, Darren Till posted a meme, clearly regretting his decision to challenge Yoel Romero while drunk.

Darren Till later talked about what happened in an interview with MMA UK.

"I was blind drunk. Blind drunk. Yes, so my friend opened up a great bar in Liverpool, we got invited to the open and I was celebrating the win. I was with the guys and I said, I had a few beers and said watch this.

"So, I went onto google, I'll get an image of Yoel, cause he is a scary dude, I said I'll post that. He was like really bro? I said why not let's start a little controversy. So, I tagged him let's go and it just blew up.

"I remember the next morning I woke up and my girl was sat on the couch, because I slept on the couch, and she was like you called Yoel out.

"So, I went onto google and got the monkey eyes and told my guy to add when you wake up and realize you called out Yoel. Everyone knows when I'm going on a tirade on Twitter it is because I'm having a drink. It is never normal. I'm having fun."

Before that, Darren Till called Yoel Romero a 'beast' at the UFC 244 post-fight conference, and said he had no intentions of fighting him, which made his posts look even funnier.

Darren Till moved up to Middleweight last year and has won and lost one fight each. He dropped a unanimous decision earlier in July against Robert Whittaker.

He has recently announced a move to a higher weight class once again. Till posted on Instagram three days ago that he is preparing for Light Heavyweight.