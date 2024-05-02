"Darren Till is some where crying rn" - Fans react to Michael 'Venom' Page and Khamzat Chimaev's unlikely linkup

Fans reacted to UFC fighters Michael 'Venom' Page and Khamzat Chimaev posing for a photo after training together.

Throughout seven UFC fights, Chimaev has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the promotion. While holding an undefeated record, 'Borz' continues to evolve as a fighter by traveling the world and working with various training partners, including a recent session with 'MVP', a world-class striker.

Following their workout, Chimaev and the former Bellator fighter took a photo together, which the latter posted on Instagram. Page added the following caption to summarize the unexpected linkup:

"Pleasure to train alongside such a beast, much respect and Happy Birthday @khamzat_chimaev"

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and reacted to the photo of Chimaev and Page:

"If these two had kids. Imagine the fighter it could create lol"

"nice to see kevin hollands fathers taking a picture"

"Darren Till is some where crying rn"

"The collab I never knew we needed"

Khamzat Chimaev has improved his striking since making his UFC debut, but he's primarily known as a relentless grappler. Meanwhile, Michael 'Venom' Page has always been an unpredictable striker who can knock out his opponents at any moment. Therefore, they could both benefit from training together.

When are Khamzat Chimaev and Michael 'Venum' Page's next fights?

Khamzat Chimaev last fought in October 2023, defeating former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a short-notice middleweight bout. With 185 pounds being his home for the foreseeable future, the 30-year-old looks to secure a title shot next time out.

On June 22, Chimaev looks to add another former UFC champion to his resume as he takes on Robert Whittaker. 'Borz' and Whittaker will headline UFC Saudi Arabia inside the Kingdom Arena, with the winner fighting Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya, assuming the latter is getting a title shot.

As for Michael 'Venom' Page, he made his octagon debut on March 9 and showcased an impressive unanimous decision performance against Kevin Holland. It's unclear when and who Page will fight next. With that said, the 37-year-old has been linked to rumors for a matchup against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Watch Dana White announce Whittaker vs Chimaev below:

