Darren Till declares war on "influencer boxing", puts Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Jake Paul, and Mike Perry on high alert after debut announcement

Darren Till has not competed in combat sports since suffering a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 back in December 2022 and subsequently being released from the promotion - at his own wishes. The former welterweight title challenger is set to return to action this summer when he makes his professional boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

'The Gorilla' recently revealed that he plans to bring an end to influencer boxing with a string of knockouts. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Till was asked if his upcoming opponent was too experienced. He responded:

"No, no, I'm going to knock him flat out in two rounds. I'm just going to knock him out and flatline him. You don't have to ask my why I'm confident and you don't have to ask me about what he's doing. I'm going to knock that man out in f**king two rounds. Let me tell you."

Till continued:

"And then I'm going to fight Jake Paul after that and if Jake Paul's not available, I'll fight [Mike] Perry. I'll fight anyone. Dillon Danis wants to fight me, so let's go Dillon... Now we begin. Now the journey starts. I'm going to bring influencer boxing to an end as soon as I knock Julio Cesar Chavez out. I'm going to bring it all to an end. I'm going to knock every single one of them out."

Darren Till shares thoughts on competing on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard

Darren Till has remained inactive from combat sports for nearly a year and a half. He recently revealed how his return came to be during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Till said:

"They literally just approached me with the fight, with the name, with obviously the promotion, the venue, and in my eyes, the exposure this event is going to bring to any fighter - I think as a fighter, you can't turn an opportunity like this down. Netflix, Dallas, Texas, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor - who in my opinion is the best female boxer ever - Amanda Serrano. Wowser. Now Darren Till, Julio Cesar Chavez."

Till added that the bout came to fruition about a month ago with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as the only opponent offered. It will mark his professional boxing debut after compiling an 18-5-1 record in mixed martial arts.