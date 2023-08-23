Darren Till dubs newly signed fighter debuting on September 2 as the “next Irish superstar in the UFC”

Darren Till recently made a bold claim as he dubbed a newly signed UFC fighter as the promotion's next Irish superstar.

Irish fighter Caolan Loughran posted a video to his Twitter account that showed clips from his training ahead of his promotion debut next Saturday at UFC Paris. It will be a tough test right from the start as he will be fighting in enemy territory as he takes on French bantamweight prospect Yanis Ghemmouri. He included a caption that had fans excited as he looks to make a great first impression in his debut.

He wrote:

"10 days out"

The tweet caught the attention of former UFC title challenger Darren Till, who appears to be a fan of Loughran. 'The Don' comes into the fight with an unbeaten 8-0 MMA record. Darren Till has high hopes for the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion as he believes that he can be a big star in the UFC, writing:

"Next Irish superstar in the @ufc"

Tweet about Caolan Loughran

It will be interesting to see whether Caolan Loughran will be able to live up to the hype as 'The Gorilla's tweet will likely garner more attention to his fight.

Darren Till responds to Mike Perry's challenge

Darren Till recently responded to Mike Perry after the UFC veteran issued a challenge for a fight on social media.

'Platinum' noted that he would like to fight either 'The Gorilla' or Jake Paul at a BKFC event. The former UFC title challenger accepted the challenge and even outlined a timeframe of when it could possibly transpire. He mentioned that he would be open to fighting towards the end of the year or next year, writing:

"I think by the end of this year or the start of the next, me & you need to actually fight. @PlatinumPerry"

Response to Mike Perry

The former UFC title challenger is a free agent, so it will be interesting to see whether he pursues a lucrative bout with Perry in BKFC or decides to sign with another MMA promotion instead.