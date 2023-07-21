"Dream big kids" - Cage Warriors bantamweight champion from Ireland signs with the UFC 

A former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion is celebrating after making his dream a reality and officially signing with the UFC.

Cage Warriors posted a video to their Twitter account and tagged Dana White their former bantamweight champion Caolan Loughran, which indicated that he will be taking his talents to the octagon. In the video, Loughran is directing a message to White and Sean Shelby that he is ready to compete in the UFC following one of his wins, saying:

"Dana White, big man, Sean Shelby, let's go. You cannot...Look what just happened in Rome. You put me in UFC camera over the last year, and I'll literally paint Vegas green. I will have the most insane Fight Nights in the UFC. I'll literally take over the whole thing."

The video was a nice teaser and forshadowed what eventually happened as Loughran is officially a UFC fighter. He quoted the tweet by announcing the deal and sent a motivational message to his followers that he is ready to take over the bantamweight division, writing:

"Today I put pen to paper for my @ufc contract...Dream big kids...Thank you so much to my team @Kaobon...Time to take over the game"

Caolan Loughran @DonCaolan135



Dream big kids



Thank you so much to my team @Kaobon



Time to take over the game ☘️ Today I put pen to paper for my @ufc contractDream big kidsThank you so much to my team @KaobonTime to take over the game ☘️ twitter.com/cagewarriors/s…

It will be interesting to see whether there are any more top Cage Warriors fighters that Dana White is interested in signing in addition to Loughran as the London-based promotion has produced a number of stars.

When will former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Caolan Loughran make his UFC debut?

Caolan Loughran fufilled one of his dreams as he officially singed with the UFC and is expected to make his debut in Paris, France on September 2.

'The Don' will be tested right out the gate as he is scheduled to take on surging Yanis Ghemmouri. The French bantamweight will also be making his promotional debut and is currently riding a 9-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since 2015.

The former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion, on the other hand, has been an exciting bantamweight as he currently has an unbeaten 8-0 MMA record. In fact, 7 of his 8 wins have come via KO/TKO, with his previous 4 bouts ending via second-round TKO.