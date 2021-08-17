"I'm carrying the flag for the city" - Darren Till hits out at critics who tried to 'cancel' him over a meme

Darren Till has spoken out about the trouble he found himself in after he shared an 'offensive' meme on social media. He has since refused to apologize for the incident and went after his detractors for attempting to 'cancel' him.

In the current geopolitical landscape, it is essential to maintain a politically correct demeanor in public and, more so, over social media. However, the lines are often blurry and combat sports stars cross them at times.

In his most recent chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Darren Till opened up about the hate he received from his critics and how he hit back at them.

"I'm thinking in my head, 'Hang on a minute. You've never ever shown me any love or support.' But I'm carrying the flag for the city like many others are. But I post a meme and you want to write some s**t about that? So I go, 'Before they say anything, I'm going to get me video out there and f**k them.' And then Dana White was commenting on it. So you definitely can't cancel someone whose boss doesn't give a s**t!" exclaimed Darren Till.

Watch the entire segment below:

Why did Darren Till run the risk of getting canceled?

Darren Till found himself on the receiving end of a tremendous amount of flak after he took to social media to post a meme that was subsequently perceived as transphobic. The meme showed an image of Brazilian drag queen and pop singer Pabllo Vittar. Several fans begged Till to take the post down following a massive uproar on social media. However, it was to no avail.

What further incensed the fans was the fact that Till refused to see the error in his ways. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, Darren Till offered some insight into his mindset before posting the meme.

"I posted a meme, just a funny meme. I've got nothing against no one. I don't care what you want to do or whatever with your life. If you want to be a transgender and get f***ing five c**ks stitched onto yourself, I wouldn't see you any differently," admitted Darren Till.

Although social media plays a vital role in bolstering a fighter's reputation, one must exercise a certain degree of caution while using it. Fortunately for Till, his stock did not take too big a hit after the entire fiasco; however, he might not be so lucky next time around.

Edited by James McGlade