Darren Till issues definitive prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight: "I can't stand his guts" 

Former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till recently shared his prediction for the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight at UFC 319.

At UFC 308, Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 8-0, after he dominated former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and won via submission in the first round. This performance strengthened 'Borz's' chance for a title shot, which Dana White eventually announced on Instagram live.

Till, who once fought the middleweight champion, shared his perspective on how the fight would go. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'The Gorilla' had this to say:

"Tell Dricus I said, 'f*** him,' by the way. I can't stand his guts because he's so s*** that he's so good. With respect, I'm never going to look past Dricus because he trains hard, he's super dedicated. I think Khamzat will beat him inside two rounds, I really do believe that. Khamzat knows it's a tough fight, but Khamzat trains like a beast. I do think Khamzat gets it in 2 rounds done."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jamahal Hill breaks down Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

As the middleweight title fight was recently announced, the MMA community has started to pick their winning bet. While some predict Khamzat Chimaev to blitz Dricus du Plessis with his elite grappling skills in the first two rounds, others believe in the South African champion's chances to weather the storm and win the fight with his impressive conditioning and unorthodox striking skills.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently shared his prediction for the title fight. Speaking to Helen Yee, 'Sweet Dreams' had this to say:

"I probably favor DDP [Dricus du Plessis] in that one just for the simple fact that I've doubted this dude so many times now and he's shut me up. I think he's got the better cardio, his physical strength - I believe can pose a problem for anybody in that division. We've seen Khamzat fade over the course of rounds before."

Check out Jamahal Hill's prediction down below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.