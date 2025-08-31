  • home icon
  Darren Till issues fiery call out to former boxing world champion Carl Froch following Misfits 22 win: "Get in this f**king ring"

Darren Till issues fiery call out to former boxing world champion Carl Froch following Misfits 22 win: "Get in this f**king ring"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:29 GMT
Darren Till wants to face an ex-boxing champion. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Darren Till wants to face an ex-boxing champion. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Darren Till recently expressed his desire to face Carl Froch inside the squared circle. He confronted the former boxing world champion outside the ring before targeting him with harsh remarks.

Till made his third boxing appearance against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a six-round bridgerweight title matchup. The two headlined the Misfits 22 card, billed as 'Ring of Thrones,' on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester.

At 1:08 of the third round, Till displayed an impressive combination, dropping Rockhold unconscious on the canvas with a devastating left hand. During his post-fight interview, Till called out Froch, who criticized him several times in the past, saying:

''Where the fu*k is Carl Froch? You little sh*t house? Come on in this fu*king ring. You got so much to say on your little YouTube channel with 10k viewers. Get in this fu*king ring, you little sh*t house. He's fu*ked off. He's not about that life. Mind you he is 50, so maybe I shouldn't call him out.''
Check out Darren Till's comments below (via Happy Punch X post):

As for Froch, in his last boxing outing in May 2014, he knocked out George Groves at Wembley Stadium in London to retain his WBA and IBF titles. The former WBC super middleweight champion then announced his retirement in July 2015.

Earlier this year, Froch posted a video on his YouTube channel and revealed that he was offered to fight Till. However, the 48-year-old turned it down, saying:

''I was actually offered the fight with Darren Till, Mams Taylor phoned me up and offered me the fight. I thought to myself I needed at least four weeks in the gym, it was over Christmas, I’d been busy with the family...I thought I’m only going to have a week on British soil and one week is not enough...I turned it down, [but] I should have probably took it to be honest.''
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
