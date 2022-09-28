"Drive the left hand through his skull" - Darren Till issues fighting words for UFC's newest signing Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal continued his incredible start to his mixed martial arts career at Dana White's Contender Series 56. The national wrestling champion beat Donovan Beard in what was his second DWCS appearance.

Nickal submitted Beard in 52 seconds via triangle choke and did not absorb a single significant strike in the quickfire bout. His second successive win on the talent-finding series, which followed a first-round submission victory over Zachary Borrego, earned him a UFC contract.

'The Allen Assassin' will compete in the UFC's middleweight division and has already grabbed the attention of a longtime member of the roster. No.9-ranked contender Darren Till tweeted out after Nickal's second DWCS win:

"Bo nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the octagon. Drive the left hand through his skull…[ninja emoji]"

'The Gorilla' last fought and lost against Derek Brunson last year in the main event of UFC Vegas 36. He hasn't competed since having had to withdraw from a bout against Jack Hermansson this past July due to a knee injury.

Check out Darren Till's tweet below:

Fans react to Darren Till's fiery tweet towards Bo Nickal

Many fans did not take kindly to Darren Till's threat towards the UFC's newest signing, Bo Nickal. Some pointed out the Liverpudlian's recent struggles inside the cage, which have seen him go 1-4 across his last five fights.

With that, one fan suggested that Till should be worrying about retirement:

"1-4 in last 5. Worry about retirement"

Another shared a similar sentiment:

"You haven’t won a fight in 5 years lil bro"

The English fighter responded to one of the fans by bringing up his follower count:

"Worry about practically no followers fool"

Other fans dismissed the claim that he could knock Bo Nickal out, writing him off as unserious:

"The same one two combo you only throw?"

"Till has never beaten a true elite either"

"You on sniff mate"

"I want to take this seriously. I really do."

Other fans speculated on the outcome of a potential meeting between the two middleweights. Some predicted that Nickal would dominate Till on the basis of Derek Brunson's submission win over 'The Gorilla'.

"Brunson out wrestled you lil bro, Bo will toy with ya"

"You got dominated by Brunson! Imagine what Nickal would do to you."

"I reckon, with respect, he submits ya."

Only time will tell if Bo Nickal and Darren Till will meet in the octagon, but it would certainly be an interesting clash of fighting styles.

