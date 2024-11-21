Darren Till lands accidental head kick on coach during unorthodox Tommy Fury fight preparation

Darren Till is scheduled to face off against Tommy Fury in a boxing clash on Jan. 18, 2025. It will be the first professional boxing match of the Scouser's career, and he has begun his preparation in an albeit unorthodox fashion.

The pair were recently involved in a heated press conference, with abuse flying all over the room as both fighters refused to back down to the other. With Fury holding far more experience as a pugilist, 'The Gorilla' was matter-of-fact about his path to victory.

He stated that should the fight be going the way of 'TNT', Till will throw a head kick and finish the fight right there.

The former UFC title contender continued to play on that theme the next day as he posted a video of him practicing head kicks with his trainer. However, things did not go according to plan for Till as his second kick partially connected with his trainer's head.

Trending

The 31-year-old said:

"Solid day in the gym this morning."

Check out Darren Till's post below:

Expand Tweet

Darren Till doesn't know how much he will earn against Tommy Fury

Darren Till made waves in the UFC through his performances inside the octagon as well as his wild antics outside of competition. The Scouser's persona has produced numerous memorable moments on the microphone.

But arguably none are more notable than his "I don't really care" interview ahead of his title fight with Tyron Woodley in 2018.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Gorilla' unintentionally paid tribute to his infamous interview while discussing his paycheck for his upcoming clash with Tommy Fury.

Till stated that he had no idea how much he would earn for the fight, and explained why, saying:

"I have not got no clue how much I'm getting paid. I could look in the contract now and see, but I signed it without looking... Because I don't f**king care. When are yous all going to get it in your head, that I'm not like all these p***y fighters out here."

Check out Darren Till's comments below (5:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback