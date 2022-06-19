"You heard it here 1st" - Darren Till makes surprising prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira 

Darren Till recently predicted the outcome of the upcoming middleweight encounter between contenders Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. Pereira and Strickland are set to clash in a main card scrap at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view event on July 2. The winner of the bout is likely next in line to challenge for the 185lbs title.

According to 'The Gorilla', Sean Strickland is likely to win the fight, but not in the manner he usually does. Both Strickland and Pereira are known for their prolific striking skills. In this fight, however, Till feels that 'Tarzan' will play to his opponent's weaknesses instead of his own strengths.

Pereira is a brilliant kickboxer, however, he isn't vastly experienced on the ground. He has competed in just six MMA fights thus far and it is likely that Strickland's grappling is superior to his.

Therefore, Till believes that Strickland will force the fight to the ground and finish the Brazilian via submission.

"Sean Strickland going to take pereira down and submit him, you heard it here 1st."

Check out the tweet below:

Alex Pereira aware of Sean Strickland's potential gameplan for their fight

Alex Pereira is confident he will defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 276 and make his way to the title shot. The Brazilian is well aware that 'Tarzan' will try to take him down and claimed he's prepared to do what it takes to stop him from doing so.

Even if he does get taken down, Pereira is confident about getting back on his feet and outstriking Strickland on his way to an impressive decision victory in their three-round clash. During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast, Pereira said:

"Honestly, I’m not thinking about a knockout. If it’s a fight [that ends] by decision, winning clearly, I’d prefer it. I want to feel [the fight], you know? Just like the [Bruno Santos] fight — three rounds, a war, him trying to take me down and myself defending it. If I get taken down, I’m getting back up and maybe taking him down as well."

Pereira happens to be the only fighter to have knocked out reigning champ Israel Adesanya during their kickboxing days. If he beats Strickland and 'The Last Stylebender' successfully defends against Jared Cannonier, it will be interesting to see whether the champion can earn redemption against the Brazilian who seems to have his number.

