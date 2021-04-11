Darren Till offers to help Mike Perry after UFC Vegas 23 loss

Darren Till opened up on Mike Perry's performance at UFC Vegas 23 and has offered to help his arch-rival. Perry suffered a heartbreaking loss to Daniel Rodriguez at the event via decision.

Taking to social media, Till reflected on Platinum's performance, stating that he's got all the respect in the world for Perry.

However, Till also added that the most important factor in Perry's losses has been the lack of a proper team and foundation. The Gorilla concluded his message by welcoming Platinum to come train with him and his team in Liverpool.

Darren Till also wrote, that regardless of whatever decision Perry makes, he hopes the Welterweight fighter chooses himself and his family ahead of everything else.

"Got so much time & respect for Perry. But here is the main important factor for me No team, NO FOUNDATIONS!!! You need a good solid team around you, who are willing to go to great lengths with you. And then your coach, I am lucky enough to not just have a coach but as I believe a true master of all the arts & as humble and deadly as they come!! If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way. Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x," said Darren Till on Twitter.

At UFC Vegas 23, Mike Perry was absolutely dominated by Daniel Rodriguez in the opening fight of the main card.

Courtesy of his superior striking, Rodriguez secured a huge win for himself. However, for Mike Perry, the welterweight sensation suffered his second successive loss in UFC.

Could Mike Perry and Darren Till start training with each other?

Mike Perry is currently working at MMA Masters, the same gym where his fellow welterweight colleague, Colby Covington, is also training at the moment.,

Perry has had his fair share of issues with Darren Till in the past. However, both men seemed to have showcased signs of professionalism against one another in recent times.

Perry working and training alongside Till seems quite unlikely at the moment. However, if the former does consider The Gorilla's offer, the duo could co-exist.

A few months ago, Darren Till also tried to auction his way into cornering Mike Perry during one of his fights. However, the Liverpudlian couldn't capitalize on the deal.