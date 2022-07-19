Darren Till posts (hilarious) NSFW guide on how to cope with the heat wave currently engulfing the UK

The following content from Darren Till is NSFW, so reader discretion is advised.

More than just an injury made Darren Till pull out of his fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC London. 'The Gorilla' is currently in Liverpool, England, which is struggling with unexpected UK and European heat waves.

The heat waves have been brutal for countries that usually don't have to deal with extreme weather. As usual, Till went on Twitter and posted a meme about the situation with the caption:

"How to cope with this heat"

It's good to see Till have a laugh given how poor his luck has been. 'The Gorilla' has lost four of his last five fights and just had to pull out of the UFC London fight card with an injury. At 29 years old, this is not how most expected his UFC career to go after starting his 5-0-1.

The Liverpool native's hopes of becoming a UFC champion have not been lost. Once he heals up from his injury, Till is still ranked No.9 and needs only a few wins to get into the title shot conversation.

Darren Till is going through a "depressing time" after withdrawal from UFC London

Not only was Till looking forward to beating Hermansson, but his hometown crowd was ready to cheer him on. This recent stretch of events would put anyone down, and 'The Gorilla' is no different.

During an interview with Blockasset, Till opened up about his current depressive mindset by saying:

"It’s so f***ing frustrating for me at the same time, because I know my potential. I’m not downing anyone, but I’m the f***ing best out there, and I know that. But it’s just such a f***ing depressing time for me at the moment."

'The Gorilla' compared his situation to Tyson Fury's rough patch during that same interview. Depending on the severity of his injury, Till could be out of the octagon for a while. Hopefully, the 29-year-old can work out any depressive mindset he might have, which could create the best version of him yet when he returns.

Watch Darren Till's interview with Blockasset below:

