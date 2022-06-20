Darren Till potentially leaks Tyson Fury's phone number in deleted tweet, receives backlash from fans

Darren Till seemingly shared boxing heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury's personal contact number in a post on social media that has since been deleted. The UFC middleweight appeared to share a screenshot of his contact card for Fury on Twitter.

Check out the screenshots of the post by Darren Till below [the phone number has been redacted to protect the privacy of whomever it belongs to]:

Darren Till's contact card for Tyson Fury [Image Credits- @darrentill2 on Twitter]

However, Till's actions did not go down too well with fans following him on social media. Fans expressed anger in response to his initial tweet, presumably forcing him to delete his post shortly after it was posted.

Hibachi @SubToKing_Malik did Darren till dox Tyson fury? did Darren till dox Tyson fury? https://t.co/24EKCpp6jX

Till was previously seen working with Fury, helping him hone his MMA skills. This came shortly after the Mancunian boxer expressed interest in participating in an MMA fight at some point in his career.

The duo trained together in Liverpool. They worked on some basic striking skills as Fury threw knees and elbows at pads held by Till, impressing the Scouser with his raw power and accuracy.

Watch footage of their training session together below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍



works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍 @Tyson_Fury works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via @darrentill2 👑 Gypsy King x Gorilla 🦍 @Tyson_Fury works with Darren Till to sharpen his MMA skills (via @darrentill2) https://t.co/LI8gPadYoP

Tyson Fury continues to train in MMA

After his win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year, Tyson Fury expressed great interest in setting up a mixed-rules fight against Francis Ngannou. In preparation for the same, Fury frequently straps on MMA gloves and hones his skills in the more multi-dimesnional combat sport.

In a post shared by Nick Diaz back in May 2022, 'The Gypsy King' was seen working on his grappling skills with the MMA veteran. The duo were also seen working on their striking, pounding a heavy bag with boxing gloves on.

Check out Nick Diaz's post on Instagram below:

After going back-and-forth on social media, the heavyweight stalwarts set the wheels in motion for an exhibition fight after Tyson Fury welcomed Francis Ngannou inside the ring hot on the heels of his sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte in April.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

The duo discussed the prospect of a hybrid fight in the boxing format using MMA gloves inside the squared circle or the octagon. Although both fighters expressed great interest in making the fight, they are yet to come to an agreement and sign contracts for the same, largely owing to Ngannou's ongoing contract dispute with the UFC.

