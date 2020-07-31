UFC middleweight contender Darren Till threw the kitchen sink at Robert Whittaker when the pair met at UFC Fight Island 3 but it was still not enough for the Englishman to get past the former middleweight champ.Darren Till has now issued a statement on his five-round back and forth intriguing battle with Robert Whittaker, which deservingly headlined the UFC’s final card on Fight Island last Saturday at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

Darren Till gave "The Reaper" a very good fight inside the Octagon, but ended up falling just short, losing the fight via unanimous decision. Despite the loss, Darren Till's performance was definitely noticed and his star has only risen, even in defeat.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Darren Till reflected on the fight against Whittaker.

“What a week,” Till wrote. “Just reflecting on my chess match of a fight with rob? Enjoyed the competition, Few things I hesitated on & should of capitalised. It was a close close match as everyone said, You could of gave it 3-2 me, 3-2 rob? Either way is completely right I feel! The 5th round the takedowns maybe didn’t count because I sprung back up each time therefore nullifying them… But I ain’t crying over spilled milk. Rob’s a terrific fighter & hats off to him, We will get it done again. As for me! I’ve got some time off from a certain knee from a certain someone… rob? I told you all before this fight that I’m just getting started and I meant it…I’m going to become the world champion. I’m going to become a legend. I’m going to become a role model for young aspiring fighters everywhere & I’m gonna raw dog as much as I can.

“As soon as I’m back this year I want to fight 2-3 times as quick as I can,” Till added. “Thanks for the support, thanks for the hate. Thanks for everything!! ADELASAGNE!!! I’ll see you soon boi. Thank you my team, my family & my friends for the support.”