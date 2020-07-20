UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has a huge challenge to overcome this weekend at the UFC Fight Island 3 as he goes up against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker but that didn't stop the Englishman from taking digs at Mike Perry.

Darren Till is focused on his fight against "The Reaper", but we all know how much he enjoys every opportunity to make fun of Mike Perry. Darren Till's antics have caught Perry's attention, who said that he will start a brawl with the Englishman if they ever happen to meet. In a recent interview with BT Sport, Darren Till responded to the threats from Perry.

“I think it’s just because he’s got a new girl and stuff (like) that probably, a little bit, offended his sensitivity. But that’s the fight game, mate. You have to be able to take it all on the chin, and he obviously can’t. So he’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s gonna poke me in the eye or something. Come on, mate, we both know that’s not gonna happen. I’m [6-foot-2]. I’d lift him straight off his feet, but I don’t take offense to it. Let him take offense to it.”

Mike Perry recently landed in trouble after a video showing him striking an older man at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas surfaced online. According to the police report, Perry apparently struck three people with one of them claiming he also hit a woman who was trying to break up the altercation. Following this event, the UFC released a statement saying that Perry won't be offered a fight unless he completes a treatment program. Darren Till hopes for the best for Perry but when it comes to a potential fight, he believes the welterweight won't get that fight because of the guys ahead in line.

“I hope he does well. I hope he gets the fights he wants, (but) he’s never going to fight me. I’m fighting contenders, former champs. He needs to worry about his path first before he starts worrying about me, because he ain’t getting that fight.”