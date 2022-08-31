Darren Till says Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal "bigger" than Edwards vs. Usman in England

Darren Till has admitted that Leon Edwards' first title defense as welterweight champion would be bigger if he faces Jorge Masvidal in England instead of Kamaru Usman.

In a new tweet, Till delivered his thoughts on what would be a bigger fight for the Brit when he competes in his home country:

"EdwardsXMasvidal in England is bigger than EdwardsXUsman in England in my opinion…"

Edwards and Masvidal have been embroiled in an intense rivalry since their altercation in 2019 after Masvidal beat Till at UFC London. 'Gamebred' was doing a post-fight interview following the win when he found himself exchanging words with Edwards. Masvidal proceeded to throw punches at 'Rocky', which he later termed a "three-piece and a soda."

Watch the scuffle below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Leon Edwards also avenged his defeat against Usman in 2015, becoming only the second Briton to win a title in the UFC. Promotional president Dana White admitted after the fight that he is aiming at a trilogy fight between the two at Wembley Stadium in early 2023.

Leon Edwards can't wait to get revenge on Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards has stated that he wishes to exact revenge against the American only if he can rack up a winning streak. Masvidal is on a three-fight losing skid, and there have been talks of him possibly facing Gilbert Burns in his next outing.

In an interview on The Jim Rome Show, Edwards was asked about his interest in a potential fight against Masvidal, to which he replied:

"Yeah, 100%... At the moment, I think Jorge, he's on a 2-3 fight losing streak. He needs to go out there and get some wins and make the fight make sense and that's a fight that I think would be massive for the UFC. To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait."

Catch the full interview below:

The fight between Masvidal and Edwards was scheduled for December 2021, two years after the infamous incident. However, Masvidal was forced to withdraw from the UFC 269 bout due to an injury. Despite his poor form, the American's rivalry with the new champion has always made him a potential contender for a title opportunity.

However, Edwards will first have to tackle the tough test of 'The Nigerian Nightmare', who suffered his first ever loss in the UFC. Usman will be hungry to reclaim the welterweight belt and return to his prime level of dominance.

